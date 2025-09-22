Painless? No shot.
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:29 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:53
A child receives a flu vaccination at I-vly Pediatric Clinic in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22, the start date of the government’s influenza immunization program. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, children between 6 months and 9 years old who have never received a flu shot or have only received one dose since birth are eligible for free vaccinations beginning that day.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)