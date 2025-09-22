 Painless? No shot.
Painless? No shot.

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:29 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:53
A child receives a flu vaccination at I-vly Pediatric Clinic in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22, the start date of the government’s influenza immunization program. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

A child receives a flu vaccination at I-vly Pediatric Clinic in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22, the start date of the government’s influenza immunization program. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]
A child receives a flu vaccination at I-vly Pediatric Clinic in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22, the start date of the government’s influenza immunization program. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, children between 6 months and 9 years old who have never received a flu shot or have only received one dose since birth are eligible for free vaccinations beginning that day.
