 Person arrested for attempting to abduct elementary student in Ansan
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 10:31
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

A person in their 60s has been arrested for attempting to abduct an elementary school student inside an apartment complex in Ansan, Gyeonggi.
 
The Ansan Sangnok Police Precinct said Monday it is investigating the person on suspicion of attempting to abduct a minor.
 

The person allegedly grabbed the arm of a fifth-grade student and said, “Come with me,” as the child was walking home through an apartment complex in Sangnok District at around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
 
A nearby resident witnessed the incident and intervened, allowing the child to return home safely.
 
Police arrested the person at their residence about an hour later, following a report filed by the child’s father.
 
"The child was cute," the person reportedly told police during questioning. "I don’t remember clearly because I was drunk."
 
Police said they plan to request an arrest warrant.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
