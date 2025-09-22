Prosecution to take stern measures against kidnapping crimes

The prosecution service said Monday it has ordered prosecutors nationwide to take stern measures against abductions of minors in the wake of a wave of kidnapping crimes in recent weeks.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said it delivered Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho's instructions to regional prosecution offices last Tuesday to deal with such crimes strongly and swiftly.Under the measures, the office instructed prosecutors to strengthen cooperation with the police to swiftly seek arrest warrants for suspects and release the identities of those who commit serious crimes to the public.It also ordered that protection measures for victims be improved and heavy punishments for suspects be sought.Late last month, two 20-something-year-old men allegedly attempted to lure children into their vehicle near an elementary school in western Seoul, raising public concern over children's safety.Similar attempted kidnappings have since been reported nationwide, including in Gwangmyeong and Incheon, both near Seoul; the southern island of Jeju; the southeastern city of Daegu; and the southwestern city of Jeonju.The number of such crimes has been on the rise in recent years, reaching 301 suspects last year, compared to 272 in 2022. As of August, the number of such suspects this year stood at 214, of which 11 were put under arrest.The prosecution said five suspects have been arrested for kidnapping cases between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11.Yonhap