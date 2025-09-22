 Scarecrows herald autumn
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Scarecrows herald autumn

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 19:30
On Sept. 22, a day before the autumn equinox, scarecrows stand in rows beside ripening golden rice at the National Agricultural Museum in Gwonseon District, Suwon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

On Sept. 22, a day before the autumn equinox, scarecrows stand in rows beside ripening golden rice at the National Agricultural Museum in Gwonseon District, Suwon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

 
On Sept. 22, a day before the autumn equinox, scarecrows stand in rows beside ripening golden rice at the National Agricultural Museum in Gwonseon District, Suwon, Gyeonggi. 
tags autumn

More in Social Affairs

Footballer Hwang Ui-jo hit with 'quasi-permanent expulsion' in Korea for illegal filming

Scarecrows herald autumn

Painless? No shot.

25 fraud ring members who stole $15M arrested in Thailand

Court allows media to film ex-first lady Kim's 1st trial hearing

Related Stories

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] See Korea's stunning foliage before the colors fade

Officially fall

Seoul shivers through coldest morning of autumn as first ice appears

Fall flowers

Autumn ripens on the vine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)