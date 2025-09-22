 Study finds low workplace support linked to insomnia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Study finds low workplace support linked to insomnia

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 11:33
Clock and pills on the bedside table [GETTY IMAGES]

Clock and pills on the bedside table [GETTY IMAGES]

 
Employees who feel they are not respected at work are significantly more likely to suffer from insomnia, according to a new study released on Monday.
 
A research team led by Prof. Yoon Jin-ha of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Severance Hospital analyzed data from a Korean working conditions survey conducted by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, according to the medical community Monday.  
 

Related Article

 
The research studied 19,394 workers — 9,046 men and 10,348 women — and was published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science (JKMS).
 
Researchers measured workplace social support based on whether supervisors and colleagues showed respect, offered helpful feedback, provided assistance and listened to work-related concerns. Respondents were divided into two groups based on whether their perceived social support was above or below the average.
 
The study found that 3,148 participants — 1,490 men and 1,678 women — reported low levels of workplace support. The remaining 16,224 were classified as receiving high support.
 
Corporate workers walk across a street in central Seoul on May 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

Corporate workers walk across a street in central Seoul on May 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Among all workers, 1,391 — 524 men and 867 women — were identified as having insomnia, accounting for 7.2 percent of the total. However, 12.3 percent of those in the low-support group experienced insomnia, compared to just 6.2 percent in the high-support group.
 
After adjusting for external factors such as age, income, weekly work hours, smoking and drinking habits, the researchers found that low workplace social support significantly increased the risk of insomnia.
 
Workers with low workplace support were 1.47 times more likely to suffer from insomnia compared to those with high support. The risk was 1.71 times higher for men and 1.34 times higher for women.
 
“Our findings show that lower levels of social support in the workplace are significantly associated with higher rates of insomnia in both men and women,” said the research team. “Particularly for employees with low job satisfaction, the risk is even greater, highlighting the need for interventions that improve both social support and job satisfaction.”

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Insomnia Korea

More in Social Affairs

HYBE chairman faces second round of police questioning for insider trading allegations during IPO process

Ruling against woman over alleged affair with UN singer Choi Jung-won overturned

Kepco likely to freeze electricity rates for Q4

Study finds low workplace support linked to insomnia

Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store

Related Stories

Korea approves its first digital medical treatment

Covid-19 drove surge in sleeping pill prescriptions in Korea, study finds

Korea leads in sleep debt in addition to household debt

Dreamcatcher to begin 2024 world tour in Seoul on its 7th anniversary

Declassified documents reveal global shock over North Korean founder's sudden death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)