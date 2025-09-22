 Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 11:06
A BMW sport utility vehicle crosses onto the sidewalk and crashes into a convenience store at an intersection in Jwaesong-dong, Haeundae District in Busan, on Sept. 22. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

A BMW sport utility vehicle crosses onto the sidewalk and crashes into a convenience store at an intersection in Jwaesong-dong, Haeundae District in Busan, on Sept. 22. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
A suspected case of drowsy driving led to a car plowing into a convenience store in Busan, leaving two people injured.
 
According to the Haeundae Police Precinct, at around 6:06 a.m. on Monday, a BMW sport utility vehicle crossed onto the sidewalk and crashed into a convenience store at an intersection in Jaesong-dong, Haeundae District.
 

Related Article

 
The driver, a person in their 20s, and a store employee, a woman in her 40s who was struck by shattered glass, were both injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
 
The car came to a complete stop inside the store, causing significant damage to the entrance and other parts of the building.
 
There were no pedestrians on the sidewalk at the time, preventing further casualties.
 
The driver reportedly told police, “I was driving drowsy.” 
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash, analyzing the statement along with black box footage and other video evidence.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Busan Haeundae car car accident

More in Social Affairs

Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store

Person arrested for attempting to abduct elementary student in Ansan

Korean court rules vaccine linked to death, orders compensation for family

Search underway for missing person after report from Incheon Bridge

Ex-president Yoon files for bail amid insurrection trial

Related Stories

Drunk van driver collides with bus in Daejeon, leaving 28 injured

One hospitalized for cardiac arrest after 13-vehicle pileup in northern Seoul

Car accident on Jeju leaves one dead, one injured as iPhone crash detection alerts authorities

Car runs a red light and kills two 12-year-olds, one other in Taiwan

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)