Two injured in Busan after car crashes into convenience store
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 11:06
A suspected case of drowsy driving led to a car plowing into a convenience store in Busan, leaving two people injured.
According to the Haeundae Police Precinct, at around 6:06 a.m. on Monday, a BMW sport utility vehicle crossed onto the sidewalk and crashed into a convenience store at an intersection in Jaesong-dong, Haeundae District.
The driver, a person in their 20s, and a store employee, a woman in her 40s who was struck by shattered glass, were both injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The car came to a complete stop inside the store, causing significant damage to the entrance and other parts of the building.
There were no pedestrians on the sidewalk at the time, preventing further casualties.
The driver reportedly told police, “I was driving drowsy.”
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash, analyzing the statement along with black box footage and other video evidence.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
