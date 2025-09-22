 Ah, beautiful mountains and rivers…
Ah, beautiful mountains and rivers…

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
Partisan tensions have escalated in Korea as disputes over judicial reform and calls for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de’s resignation deepen. At a rally in Daegu on Sunday, People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk accused President Lee Jae Myung of steering the country toward dictatorship, while also using inflammatory rhetoric against Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae. Jung fired back with equally harsh words on social media. With the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set for late October, such exchanges highlight how coarse language is replacing policy debate, undermining Korea’s political image. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
