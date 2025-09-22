Crisis in Korea’s public pensions starts with clear fiscal forecasts

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A study by the National Pension Research Institute last year warned that if the current pension design remains unchanged, Korea’s elderly poverty rate will climb from 37.4 percent in 2025 to 42.3 percent by 2050. The paper drew criticism and was placed under permanent embargo, then released after controversy. Around the same time, the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs (Kihasa) issued a long-term social security outlook projecting that in 2050 alone, the National Pension would run a 206 trillion won operating deficit as total outlays jump from 50 trillion won in 2025 to 322 trillion won in 2050.Despite an amendment to the National Pension Act on March 20, 2025, projections still show all public pension schemes exhausting their reserves within about 40 years. The Teachers’ Pension, hit by enrollment declines from low birthrates, is forecast to deplete by 2047. For the Government Employees Pension, the cash deficit in 2060 is estimated at 0.69 percent of GDP, 0.36 percentage points worse than this year, implying more than double today’s 10 trillion won subsidy to plug the gap — on top of the 9 percent employer contribution the state already pays as the employer.Demographics compound the strain elsewhere. Health insurance could face insolvency in roughly eight years and Long-term Care Insurance for the Aged in about five, driven by rapid aging and medical cost growth.From my work on fiscal projections for public pensions and health insurance for organizations such as the World Bank, OECD, United Nations, and ILO, and as a member of Korea’s first through fifth actuarial valuations of the National Pension from 2003 to 2023, I find the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s “Third Long-term Fiscal Outlook (2025–2065)” — which places the debt-to-GDP ratio at 173.4 percent in 2065 under its most pessimistic scenario — overly optimistic.There is evidence for that view. The Board of Audit and Inspection previously faulted the government’s “Second Long-term Outlook” (2020–2060) for understating the 2060 debt ratio at 81.1 percent, implying the real figure could be more than twice as high. The National Assembly Budget Office projected 158.7 percent in 2060 and 185.7 percent in 2070. Since March, the revised National Pension Act now commits the state to benefit guarantees, shifting more burden to future generations. In that light, a 173.4 percent debt ratio in 2065 still rests on benign assumptions.A concept often misunderstood by the public is unfunded liability — the shortfall between promised pension benefits and the assets set aside to pay them. One expert panel estimated the National Pension’s unfunded liability at 2,060 trillion won (84.8 percent of GDP), while the National Assembly Budget Office put it at 1,820 trillion won. With promised benefits exceeding 3,000 trillion won, even a fund balance above 1,200 trillion won would leave a large gap. Government Employees and Military Pension net obligations reached 1,312 trillion won last year, up 82.7 trillion won in one year. The Teachers’ Pension unfunded liability stood at 176 trillion won in 2022, or more than 500 million won per contributor. Even excluding the Basic Pension, which will swell as the elderly population surges, the combined unfunded burden of the four main public schemes already exceeds 3,300 trillion won.Against this backdrop, the projection that elderly poverty would worsen to 42.3 percent under a status quo system confuses the public. If spending is surging to fiscally unsustainable levels, how do we also conclude seniors will become even poorer two decades from now? Policymakers must examine why these seemingly contradictory findings coexist — what assumptions differ, and which measures of income and poverty are being used.When the National Pension revision passed in March, parties pledged to launch a special parliamentary committee on structural reform. More than five months later, even the advisory panel has not been formed. Korea needs a committee staffed with credible, independent experts to move structural reform forward.Without clarity in the fiscal baseline, debates over parameters — retirement age, accrual rates, indexation, contribution schedules — will drift. With it, reform can focus on choices the public understands: how much to pay in, how long to work, what to promise and how to protect low-income seniors in a sustainable way.