Seoul faces criticism over uneven response to anti-China and anti-U.S. protests

The first regular session of the National Assembly under the Lee Jae Myung administration has already sparked sharp clashes between the Democratic Party (DP) and the People Power Party (PPP). Among the exchanges, a line of questioning on the government’s handling of anti-China and anti-U.S. demonstrations drew particular attention.On Thursday, Rep. Kim Min-jun of the PPP pressed Prime Minister Kim Min-seok : “President Lee said anti-China rallies are ‘not freedom of expression but a disturbance.’ Do you agree?” The prime minister responded that the president may have been reacting to “hateful expressions or actions.” Kim countered, asking why no similar remarks had been made about protesters who tore up photos of United States President Donald Trump and American flags.The issue traces back to comments by President Lee at a Sept. 9 Cabinet meeting. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul had raised concerns about anti-China rallies near Myeong-dong, likening them to a situation in which Koreans traveling abroad are met by demonstrators shouting ‘ugly Korean’ and jabbing fingers — an experience, the embassy said, that would make them not want to return — and asked what measures Seoul would take. Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung reported that his ministry had warned demonstrators, but Lee said warnings were not enough. “This is not freedom of expression, this is disorder,” he said. “If customers are driven away by such chaos, isn’t that illegal obstruction of business?”It was not the first time Lee had highlighted the rallies. On Aug. 12, he criticized what he called "hate demonstrations" outside Chinese diplomatic facilities. The protests, often involving the burning of Chinese flags and slogans such as "China Out," prompted Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing in July to request measures from Korea’s Foreign Ministry.Following Lee’s order, police on Sept. 12 imposed restrictions on rallies in Myeong-dong. Organizers soon relocated to Daerim Station in southwestern Seoul, a neighborhood with a large Chinese community. On Friday, Prime Minister Kim instructed police to ensure that “local residents, shopkeepers and Chinese nationals do not face inconvenience or anxiety” and to take “strong measures.”The timing of these steps is notable. Beginning Sept. 29, Korea will grant visa-free entry of up to 15 days for Chinese tour groups, a move expected to draw large numbers of visitors. The restrictions also came as Foreign Minister Cho Hyun visited Beijing Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju in late October. If Xi visits, it would mark his first trip to Korea since 2014 and his first meeting with Lee.The government’s stance has fueled debate over whether it is applying different standards. Critics argue that anti-U.S. demonstrations have not faced the same condemnation. In an interview with TIME Magazine published Thursday, Lee said that had he accepted U.S. tariff terms at the recent summit with Trump, “I would have been impeached.” With anti-American sentiment already high over a $350 billion investment dispute and a recent immigration crackdown on Korean business executives in the United States, the issue is politically sensitive.Anti-U.S. protests are not new. During Trump’s November 2017 address to Korea’s National Assembly, demonstrators outside burned American flags. Trump is expected to return for the APEC summit, raising concerns that similar scenes could recur.The Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly, but illegal demonstrations cannot be ignored. Current law, which critics say has too often allowed protesters to occupy roads and disrupt city centers, may require major revision.At the same time, the government must apply the same standard to both anti-China and anti-U.S. demonstrations. Selective enforcement risks giving the impression that Seoul is favoring one foreign power over another. A balanced approach would help ensure that public order is maintained while constitutional rights remain intact.