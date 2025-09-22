APEC summit to test Korea’s bridge role as Trump and Xi visit

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

U.S. President Donald Trump recently wrote on social media that he had a “productive” call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said they would meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Korea next month and that he plans to visit China early next year. Though neither government has formally confirmed the details, expectations are rising that a Trump–Xi summit will take place on the sidelines of the APEC meeting that opens in Gyeongju on Oct. 31.If realized, the meeting would mark the first face-to-face encounter between the leaders since the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019 during Trump’s first term. A reunion after six years of escalating trade and strategic rivalry would be significant, and the fact that it happens in Korea adds weight. With U.S.–China competition shaking the global order, the APEC summit offers Seoul both challenges and opportunities. The presidential office welcomed the prospect, saying it would “fully support” the meeting.It would be the first time since the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, attended by then U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao, that leaders of both countries come to Korea at the same time. The international environment has changed dramatically in the intervening years. North Korea has advanced its nuclear arsenal while refusing dialogue, citing hostility from Seoul and Washington. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Pyongyang has drawn closer to Moscow in a near-alliance fashion, while Beijing and Moscow have distanced themselves from international sanctions on the North. The second Trump administration, pushing an “America First” line, has also tested alliances and widened mistrust. Security and economic pressures now weigh on Seoul simultaneously.Against this backdrop, the Gyeongju APEC meeting becomes a test for Korean diplomacy. President Lee Jae Myung must seek tangible outcomes in his second summit with Trump and his first with Xi, showing practical diplomacy that serves national interests. At the same time, Seoul is expected to act as a balanced bridge between Washington and Beijing.Lee underscored this approach in a recent interview with TIME magazine, saying Korea would work with the United States but avoid provoking China, warning that otherwise “Korea could stand at the very front line of confrontation.” TIME featured him on its cover with the headline “The Bridge,” underscoring that Korea’s role is now closely watched abroad.The Gyeongju APEC summit is more than a routine international gathering. It may become a turning point for the regional order in Northeast Asia and even the global landscape. For that reason, both the central government and local authorities must prepare with precision and determination, seizing the chance to demonstrate Korea’s diplomatic capacity.