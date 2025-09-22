Letter to the editor: A world-class media conference in Seoul

The official ceremony was a powerful reminder of how much South Korea has achieved since the end of occupation and war, and how JoongAng has observed and supported this country’s stunning growth with journalism and commentary of the highest caliber.I was privileged to contribute to the first day of the media conference, where I spoke about the business of news in a new AI and creator economy alongside Hannah Poferl of The New York Times, Juan Senor of Innovation and of course, my boss Earl Wilkinson of INMA.I greatly appreciated the attentiveness of the audience and the smart questions that showed how the analysis and case studies resonated with them.The second day of the conference was one of the best media-focused events I have ever attended.Too often in our industry we become myopic, weighed down by self-importance and pity, and forget to look outward. At JoongAng’s conference, I had the chance to learn from world-class Korean creators — film directors, music producers, artists — whose work inspires audiences far beyond this country.The flow of the program, the production values, and the flawless organization were exemplary. The content was timely, relevant, and so representative of what young audiences are passionate about that it was no surprise the halls were filled with so many young people and women.Bravo for breaking boundaries and setting a new standard!