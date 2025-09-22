Wutai Shan, the temple city of Manjusri

In Mahayana Buddhism, bodhisattvas are revered as beings nearly equal to the Buddha, embodying compassion and salvation. By the seventh century, many Chinese believed that bodhisattvas resided in specific sacred mountains across the country. This faith, known as the “bodhisattva dwelling theory,” established four holy peaks: Wutai Shan for Manjusri, Emei Shan for Samantabhadra, Jiuhua Shan for Ksitigarbha and Putuo Shan for Avalokitesvara.Wutai Shan in Shanxi Province became the earliest and most prominent of these sacred sites. Its distinctive landscape features five flat peaks surrounding the central plateau, rising to a height of 3,061 meters. During the 10th century, at its zenith, 128 temples crowded its slopes, a view preserved in the murals of the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang. Even after Linji Yixuan, the founder of the Linji school of Chan Buddhism, declared that “Manjusri does not dwell at Wutai Shan,” the mountain remained a spiritual magnet. Today, 53 temples still stand, making it one of China’s foremost Buddhist sanctuaries.The heart of Wutai Shan is Taihuai, nestled among the five peaks. More than 20 temples cluster here, each with distinctive features. Shuxiang Temple boasts bronze halls, Luohou Temple blends Tibetan and Chinese designs, Tayuan Temple is marked by a towering stupa and Pusading Temple rises atop 108 stone steps. Built across dynasties from the Liao through the Ming and Qing, the temples represent the convergence of Buddhist traditions, including Chan, Huayan and Tibetan Vajrayana.Beyond Taihuai lie some of China’s oldest surviving wooden structures. The Great Hall of Nanshan Temple, built in 782, and the East Hall of Foguang Temple, completed in 857, are rare Tang-era buildings. Their unadorned facades and graceful rooflines stand in stark contrast to the ornate temples of later centuries, evoking the harmony of Korea’s own Buseoksa temple.Wutai Shan’s influence reached Korea as early as the seventh century. Monk Jajang of Silla (57 BCE–935 CE) traveled to Tang China in 636 with a group of disciples, supported by Queen Seondeok. After enduring hardships, he is said to have encountered Manjusri at Wutai Shan. Returning home seven years later, he established Korea’s Odae-san in Gangwon Province as a counterpart. Odae-san and Wutai Shan share the same Chinese characters for “five terraces,” though the names differ in Korean and Chinese pronunciation. For Korean Buddhists, Wutai Shan was distant, but Odae-san became the accessible sacred ground.