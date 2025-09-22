Braves' Kim Ha-seong homers to extend hitting streak to 9; Giants' Lee Jung-hoo held hitless

In the midst of a late-season turnaround, the Atlanta Braves' new shortstop Kim Ha-seong has extended his hitting streak to nine games with a home run.Kim batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs, one run and one walk, helping the Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday.That lone hit was a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning that gave the Braves a 2-0 lead. Kim drilled a first-pitch fastball from starter Casey Mize and sent it 383 feet into left field for his fifth home run of the year.Kim flied out in the second, struck out swinging in the sixth and drew a walk in the seventh. He then picked up his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.Kim joined the Braves at the start of September off the waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. In 18 games with his new club, Kim is batting .313 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .839, after managing a .214 batting average, two home runs, five RBIs and a .611 OPS in 24 games with the Rays.The Braves have now won eight straight games, though they've been long out of postseason contention. The Tigers, once the best team in the American League, have dropped six games in a row.Also in the majors Sunday, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-4 in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — a day after ending a seven-game hitless skid with a two-hit effort.Batting sixth, Lee hit three flyouts and one groundout in his four trips to the plate.Lee is still batting .300 for September, but has just two hits in his past 28 at-bats.The Dodgers' Korean utility player Kim Hye-seong remained on the bench and did not play for the entire four-game series against the Giants and Lee, his former teammate in Korea.This was the final meeting between the two National League West rivals for 2025.Yonhap