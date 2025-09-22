소환된 2009년의 추억, 루니·마이콘 서울 득점
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:34
2009 comes calling as Wayne Rooney, Maicon score in Seoul
소환된 2009년의 추억, 루니·마이콘 서울 득점
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
It’s an argument that has echoed through changing rooms the world over and we finally have an answer: Defenders trump attackers.
echo: 울려 퍼지다, 반복되다
changing room: 탈의실, 라커룸
trump: 이기다
전 세계 라커룸에서 반복돼 온 논쟁에 대해 마침내 답을 얻었다. 수비수가 공격수를 이긴다.
This is the central question behind the Nexon Icons Match, an exhibition game to end all exhibition games that pits the biggest footballers of the 2000s against each other in an offensive-defensive faceoff that finds a new way to gamify the beautiful game in the most spectacular way possible.
pit A against B: A와 B를 맞붙게 하다
faceoff:맞대결
gamify: 게임 요소를 입히다
이것은 바로 넥슨 아이콘 매치의 핵심 질문이다. 2000~2009년 최고의 축구 스타들을 공격과 수비로 나누어 맞붙게 한 이번 이벤트 경기는 이 아름다운 스포츠에 새로운 방식으로 게임 요소를 입혀 그야말로 장관을 연출했다.
And for the second year in a row, the defenders have proven that an 11-man back four beats all-out attack, although only just.
11-man back four: (가장 일반적인 축구 전술 ‘포백’을 이용한 말장난) 11명이 모두 수비수처럼 뛰는, 일레븐백
all-out: 총력의
그리고 2년 연속으로 수비수들이 증명해 냈다. 일레븐백은 총공격보다 강하다. 물론 아주 근소한 차이다.
Rafa Benitez’s Shield United beat Arsene Wenger’s FC Spear 2-1 at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, scoring twice in the final frames to pip the offensive side to the post and cancel out an earlier effort from Wayne Rooney.
final frames: 경기 후반부, 마지막 순간들
pip to the post: 막판에 이기다, 아슬아슬하게 승리하다
cancel out: 무력화하다
라파 베니테스가 이끄는 실드 유나이티드는 일요일(9월 14일) 서울월드컵경기장에서 열린 경기에서 아르센 벵거의 FC 스피어를 2-1로 꺾었다. 아슬아슬하게 후반 막판에 두 골을 몰아넣으며 앞선 웨인 루니의 득점을 무력화했다.
Brazil’s Maicon and Korean legend Park Joo-ho provided the firepower for Shield United, ending on top for the second year in a row, but in far less spectacular form than last year’s 4-1 rout.
rout: 대승, 완승
브라질의 마이콘과 한국의 박주호가 실드 유나이티드에 동력을 제공해 2년 연속 정상에 섰다. 다만 지난해 4-1 대승만큼 화려하진 않았다.
The lineups were slightly changed for this year’s game. New additions included Steven Gerrard and Gareth Bale, while Clarence Seedorf switched sides from Shield United to FC Spear.
switch sides: 팀을 바꾸다, 편을 옮기다
올해 선수 명단엔 약간의 변화가 있었다. 스티븐 제라드와 가레스 베일이 새로 합류했고, 클라렌스 세이도르프는 실드 유나이티드에서 FC 스피어로 팀을 옮겼다.
Goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon and Lee Bum-young were the sole defensive members of Wenger’s FC Spear, lining up behind Robert Pires, Gerrard, Seol Ki-hyeon, Eden Hazard, Seedorf, Ronaldinho, Rooney, Didier Drogba, Bale, Park Ji-sung, Thierry Henry, Kaká, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Koo Ja-cheol.
벵거의 FC 스피어에서는 골기퍼인 잔루이지 부폰과 이범영만 수비를 맡으면서, 로베르 피레스, 제라드, 설기현, 에당 아자르, 세이도르프, 호나우지뉴, 루니, 디디에 드로그바, 베일, 박지성, 티에리 앙리, 카카, 바스티안 슈바인슈타이거, 구자철의 뒤를 지켰다.
Rafa fielded Iker Casillas and Kim Young-kwang in goal, alongside Ashley Cole, Claude Makelele, Rio Ferdinand, Carles Puyol, John Arne Riise, Park Joo-ho, Claudio Marchisio, Lee Young-pyo, Maicon, Anessandro Nesta, Nemanja Vidic, Michael Carrick, Gilberto Silva and Sol Campbell.
라파는 이케르 카시야스와 김영광을 골문에 세웠고, 애슐리 콜, 클로드 마켈렐레, 리오 퍼디난드, 카를레스 푸욜, 욘 아르네 리세, 박주호, 클라우디오 마르키시오, 이영표, 마이콘, 알레산드로 네스타, 네마냐 비디치, 마이클 캐릭, 질베르투 실바, 솔 캠벨을 출전시켰다.
Gerrard, Henry and Puyol played the full 90 minutes, while a number of players including Rooney and Riise were substituted off and later came back on again.
제라드, 앙리, 푸욜은 90분 풀타임을 뛰었고, 루니와 리세를 포함한 몇몇 선수들은 교체로 빠졌다가 다시 투입되기도 했다.
While Shield United took the trophy, the ultimate winner, as cheesy as it sounds, was football. And the supporters. Oh, and this one Liverpool fan who got the chance to hug Gerrard at half time.
ultimate winner: 진정한 승자
실드 유나이티드가 트로피를 차지했지만, 그리고 다소 진부하게 들릴 수 있지만, 사실 진정한 승자는 축구, 그 자체였다. 팬들, 그리고 하프타임에 제라드와 허그할 기회를 얻은 이 리버풀 팬도 이날 승리했다.
This was a real festival of football. From the constant use of “Song 2” (1997) by Blur (FIFA 1998 fans know what’s up) to the 20 minutes of smack talk on videos before the game started, game-maker Nexon knew exactly how to take 32 of the biggest players in the world (once upon a time) and create a format that felt like both a tribute to them and also a genuinely fun experience.
smack talk: 도발적인 말, 말싸움
tribute: 헌정, 경의
이는 진정한 축구 축제였다. 블러의 ‘송 2’(추억의 게임 피파98 테마송이다)가 끊임없이 울려 퍼지고, 경기 시작 전 영상에선 선수들의 말싸움이 20분간 이어졌다. 넥슨은 역대 최고의 스타 선수 32명을 모아 이들에게 경의를 표하면서도, 진정으로 즐길 수 있는 경험을 제공했다.
They even had Pierluigi Collina as ref. And Wayne Rooney scored. Chef’s kiss.
chef’s kiss: 완벽한 마무리, 화룡정점
심지어 심판은 피에를루이지 콜리나였다. 게다가 웨인 루니가 골을 기록했다. 화룡정점이었다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
