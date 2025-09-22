Korea's strikers on the attack as battle for World Cup call-up gets hot
Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 17:26
With less than a year to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Korea's striker race has begun in earnest.
National team manager Hong Myung-bo used the September friendlies to test a new approach, placing Son Heung-min at the tip of the attack in what has been dubbed the “Son-top” system. The LAFC forward started as a lone striker against the United States on Sept. 7, delivering a goal and an assist in a standout performance. Three days later, against Mexico, Son came off the bench to play on the left wing before shifting up front late in the match. He again found the net, scoring the equalizer.
If Son represents the most proven option, Oh Hyeon-gyu of Belgium's Genk has quickly established himself as the rising challenger. The 24-year-old, once a third-choice striker for the national team, struck the go-ahead goal against Mexico and now has three goals in six appearances this year. His progress has earned him approval from Hong, though competition remains fierce.
Daejeon Hana Citizen's veteran forward Joo Min-kyu, 35, is still in the mix. The two-time K League scoring champion was a fixture in Hong’s early squads but was left off the September call-up list. Joo scored 10 goals by May this season but has slowed considerably since June, adding only three more in the sweltering summer months. Questions remain about whether he can maintain his edge at age 36 next year. Still, Korea Football Association technical director Hyun Young-min noted that Joo’s vision and passing ability, rare for a striker, make him capable of producing decisive moments.
Another option is Lee Ho-jae, 25, who made his senior debut at the East Asian Cup in July. The 1.91-meter-tall striker scored his first international goal during the tournament and drew notice for a powerful shot and finishing ability that recall his father, former striker Lee Ki-hyung. Though left out of the September friendlies, he remains under close watch by the coaching staff.
Cho Gue-sung, who rose to stardom at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with two goals, has also returned to the fold after 15 months out with a knee injury. The Midtjylland forward, now fit again, is considered a proven scorer who could quickly reestablish himself in the rotation.
“The competition will be fierce for every striker except Son Heung-min,” commentator Jeong Jong-bong said. “In the end, as coach Hong always emphasizes, the real standard is who will be playing at their best next June when the World Cup begins.”
