Son Heung-min scores in 3rd straight match for LAFC

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 15:59
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half against Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. [IMAGN IMAGES/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min is on fire. The Korean superstar for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) scored in his third straight match for his MLS club and also collected an assist, helping them to a 4-1 win over Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
 
The goal, which came late in the first half to put LAFC up 2-1, was Son's first at home. He had scored all five of his previous goals away from LA, including his first MLS hat trick against Real Salt Lake last Wednesday.
 

Real Salt Lake were in complete control early on and took the lead on a rocket of a shot by Brayan Vera in the 14th minute.
 
But LAFC gradually wrestled the momentum back, with Son testing goalkeeper Rafael Cabral with a hard left-footed shot from the left side of the box in the 25th minute. On the ensuing corner, Son found Nkosi Tafari for a header that struck the crossbar.
 
LAFC pulled even in the early moments of stoppage time, as Denis Bouanga played a nifty give-and-go with Son and scored his 20th goal of the season.
 
Just a couple of minutes later, Son joined the party with the go-ahead goal. After a quick exchange with David Martinez, Son fired a left-footed shot off the left post and into the net, just out of Cabral's reach, for his sixth MLS goal in seven matches.
 
Seven minutes after the restart, Son took another left-footed shot at Cabral, who was up to the challenge this time with a diving save to his left.
 
LAFC extended their lead to 3-1 in the 73rd minute, with Son flicking the ball to Andrew Moran, who then sprung Bouanga free on a fast break. The forward made no mistake in getting his second goal of the match.
 
Son was subbed out for Jeremy Ebobisse in the 85th minute, and then Bouanga rounded out the scoring two minutes later with his third goal of the night — his second hat trick in three matches.
 
LAFC had clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs out of the Western Conference on Saturday, following St. Louis City SC's 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.
 
LAFC are now in fourth place with 50 points on 14 wins, eight draws and seven losses, with five matches left. They have two matches in hand on the conference-leading San Diego FC and third-place Minnesota United FC.
 
In MLS, the nine highest-ranked teams from each of the Eastern and Western conferences qualify for the playoffs, with the top seven in each conference earning a first-round bye.

