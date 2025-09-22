 Korea Open winner Swiatek 'super proud' of comeback victory
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Tennis

print dictionary print

Korea Open winner Swiatek 'super proud' of comeback victory

Published: 22 Sep. 2025, 09:37 Updated: 22 Sep. 2025, 11:07
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia to win the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia to win the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

 
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek said Sunday she was "super proud" of the way she pulled off a huge come-from-behind victory to win her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title in Seoul.
 
Swiatek, the 2025 Wimbledon winner, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to capture the Korea Open singles title, emerging victorious in a grueling battle that lasted two hours and 43 minutes at Olympic Park Tennis Center in the capital.
 

Related Article

Swiatek hadn't dropped a set en route to the final in Seoul but looked out of sorts in the first set. She found herself down 4-1 before many of the approximately 9,500 fans found their seats and ended up losing it 6-1 in just about half an hour.
 
Swiatek then needed a tiebreak to win the second set before fending off Alexandrova 7-5 in the deciding third set for her 25th WTA title.
 
"For sure, I'm proud of this achievement today. It wasn't the easiest day, you know," the 24-year-old from Poland said. "I didn't start the match playing well, so I really needed to dig out of a lot of trouble, and Ekaterina was playing great. I just fought till the end and I kept hoping. And it was worth it because at the end I could break her serve and close it. I'm super proud of the way I just stayed there, and I was super patient."
 
Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

 
Swiatek, who was playing in South Korea for the first time, said she fell so in love with the country and Seoul in particular that she plans to stay for a few more days to explore the area.
 
She even took time to learn the Korean words for, "Thanks for coming," so that she could say them during the on-court trophy ceremony.
 
"I looked it up especially for this occasion," she said with a smile. "I think if I would hear these words on the street, I wouldn't be able to actually repeat them. I just learned these two words, and I'm going to try to expand my vocabulary for next year's tournament."
 
Iga Swiatek of Poland holds the trophy after winning the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

Iga Swiatek of Poland holds the trophy after winning the women's singles title at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

 
Though this was her first trip to South Korea, the country has a special place in her family's history. Her father, Tomasz, competed for the Polish rowing team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he placed seventh.
 
"I'm happy that I could win here because of the family history, and my dad couldn't win the Olympics, but at least I won this tournament," she said. "Hopefully, he's going to come here next year to enjoy everything."
 
Swiatek, as the top seed, the highest-ranked player and the most recognizable name on the court here, also enjoyed the biggest support through the week. She said she couldn't have won the title without them.
 
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the women's singles final at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the women's singles final at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul on Sept. 21. [YONHAP]

 
"Honestly, it's been a great atmosphere throughout the whole tournament," she said. "It was much easier with the fans cheering for us and being there to support us. I didn't want to let go of this match. I really wanted to fight and to improve and to show some better tennis. It was, for sure, helpful." 

Yonhap
tags Tennis Iga Swiatek Korea

More in Tennis

Korea Open winner Swiatek 'super proud' of comeback victory

Two Korean players eliminated in opening round of WTA Korea Open

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to headline Korea Open

Trio of men's singles players retire because of injury at the U.S. Open

Venus Williams wins a U.S. Open women's doubles match for the first time since 2014

Related Stories

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek out of Australian Open after loss to Linda Noskova

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to headline Korea Open

Cute clothes and stress relief attract young Koreans to the tennis court

Ex-world No. 1 Swiatek commits to WTA Korea Open in September

Nadal enjoying pain-free life as French Open looms
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)