Korea Open winner Swiatek 'super proud' of comeback victory

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek said Sunday she was "super proud" of the way she pulled off a huge come-from-behind victory to win her first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title in Seoul.Swiatek, the 2025 Wimbledon winner, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to capture the Korea Open singles title, emerging victorious in a grueling battle that lasted two hours and 43 minutes at Olympic Park Tennis Center in the capital.Swiatek hadn't dropped a set en route to the final in Seoul but looked out of sorts in the first set. She found herself down 4-1 before many of the approximately 9,500 fans found their seats and ended up losing it 6-1 in just about half an hour.Swiatek then needed a tiebreak to win the second set before fending off Alexandrova 7-5 in the deciding third set for her 25th WTA title."For sure, I'm proud of this achievement today. It wasn't the easiest day, you know," the 24-year-old from Poland said. "I didn't start the match playing well, so I really needed to dig out of a lot of trouble, and Ekaterina was playing great. I just fought till the end and I kept hoping. And it was worth it because at the end I could break her serve and close it. I'm super proud of the way I just stayed there, and I was super patient."Swiatek, who was playing in South Korea for the first time, said she fell so in love with the country and Seoul in particular that she plans to stay for a few more days to explore the area.She even took time to learn the Korean words for, "Thanks for coming," so that she could say them during the on-court trophy ceremony."I looked it up especially for this occasion," she said with a smile. "I think if I would hear these words on the street, I wouldn't be able to actually repeat them. I just learned these two words, and I'm going to try to expand my vocabulary for next year's tournament."Though this was her first trip to South Korea, the country has a special place in her family's history. Her father, Tomasz, competed for the Polish rowing team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he placed seventh."I'm happy that I could win here because of the family history, and my dad couldn't win the Olympics, but at least I won this tournament," she said. "Hopefully, he's going to come here next year to enjoy everything."Swiatek, as the top seed, the highest-ranked player and the most recognizable name on the court here, also enjoyed the biggest support through the week. She said she couldn't have won the title without them."Honestly, it's been a great atmosphere throughout the whole tournament," she said. "It was much easier with the fans cheering for us and being there to support us. I didn't want to let go of this match. I really wanted to fight and to improve and to show some better tennis. It was, for sure, helpful."