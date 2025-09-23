 Hana Bank launches in-app multilingual consultation service
Hana Bank launches in-app multilingual consultation service

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 10:55
Hana Bank multilingual service image [HANA BANK]

Hana Bank started a multilingual consultation service through its Hana EZ app for foreign customers using the bank's services.
 
The service, which began on Tuesday morning, provides consultations in nine languages through the app from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The service provides information on general bank services from deposits, fund and mobile banking to loans, currency exchange and retirement pension.
 

The service runs not on automated programs, but real-life consultants using translation services to cater to each customer's needs. The service will ultimately expand to 16 languages, starting with nine, according to Hana Bank.
 
"Foreign customers often face difficulties using financial services due to language barriers and limited operating hours," said a Hana Bank official. "By offering live consultations in the customer’s native language using a translation solution, the Hana EZ multilingual chat service for foreigners will make Hana Bank’s services more accessible and secure."
 
Hana Bank offers foreigner-friendly services such as pre-arrival registration for newcomers to Korea.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
