 JoongAng Ilbo, Bloomberg Media to launch joint financial news platform
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 11:05
JoongAng Ilbo and Bloomberg Media join forces to launch the premium financial news platform Global Money Club (GMC). [JOONGANG ILBO, BLOOMBERG MEDIA]

JoongAng Ilbo and Bloomberg Media have joined forces to launch the premium financial news platform, Global Money Club (GMC).
 
The service, which will be integrated into mobile trading apps through the overseas stocks tab, will offer a comprehensive and practical insight into both global and local markets through content produced by the two leading media companies.
 

GMC features original content produced by JoongAng Ilbo journalists, including expert commentary and analysis through series like GMC Reports, GMC Keywords and GMC Gurus.
 
The platform will be paired with a selection of Bloomberg reports, exclusive Korean-language interviews and video content. JoongAng Ilbo reporters will provide additional context and interpretation to highlight key takeaways.
 
GMC is currently available on Hana Securities and will later expand to Korea Investment & Securities, Mirae Asset Securities and Eugene Investment & Securities before the end of this year.
 
The platform’s primary goal is to serve Korean retail investors interested in U.S. markets by combining JoongAng Ilbo’s local expertise with Bloomberg’s global reporting.
 
“Global Money Club delivers Bloomberg’s exceptional global journalism in the most valuable way for Korean investors, while JoongAng adds the local context needed for true success,” JoongAng Ilbo CEO Park Chang-hee said. “When Bloomberg’s strengths meet JoongAng’s, Korean investors gain globally trusted insights to guide their decisions.”
 
“We are excited to be working with JoongAng Ilbo on this content agreement in Korea,” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “With Global Money Club, we’re bringing Bloomberg’s world-class news reporting to Korean investors in a format that’s both timely and locally relevant, empowering retail investors with the information they need to navigate today’s dynamic markets.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
JoongAng Ilbo, Bloomberg Media to launch joint financial news platform

