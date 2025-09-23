 Nvidia-Open AI partnership boosts tech shares, driving market gains in Seoul
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 10:01
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 23. [YONHAP]

Stocks opened higher Tuesday, with the Kospi extending gains to another record as technology shares rallied on the back of an Nvidia–OpenAI partnership. Investors are now watching whether the benchmark bourse can break through the 3,500 level.
 
The Kospi rose 0.38 percent, or 13.12 points, to 3,481.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, major U.S. indexes closed at record high levels, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advancing 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 increasing 0.44 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14 percent.
 
The growth was mostly led by tech shares after Nvidia, a leading AI chip producer, unveiled its plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build AI data centers.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares opened higher.
 
Tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 0.84 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1 percent.
 
Financial firms were among the winners, with Shinhan Financial Group adding 0.86 percent and Samsung Life Insurance increasing 1.09 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,392.7 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.007 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,392.60 won.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
Nvidia-Open AI partnership boosts tech shares, driving market gains in Seoul

