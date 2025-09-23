With Coway’s SquareFit Air Purifier, the seasons change, not your health
As the seasons change, the cooler weather means the air conditioner gives way to open windows. But the relief comes with risks, as external pollutants such as fine dust, pollen, and allergens can flow into the home. At the same time, indoor pollutants like dust mites and volatile organic compounds can threaten respiratory health, requiring systematic air management to maintain a comfortable and healthy home.
Coway’s recently launched SquareFit Air Purifier provides optimized air management solutions tailored to various living environments and lifestyle patterns. Coway’s air-matching filter allows customers to choose products based on their needs, which enables smart air-quality management to be tailored perfectly to their home. The product is available in two models — for 38 square meters (409 square feet) and 82 square meters — catering to different areas.
The SquareFit has a four-stage filter system: the ultrafine net-free filter, the air-matching filter, the deodorization filter and the ultrafine dust collector filter, which removes 99 percent of ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometer while also removing everyday odors and five major harmful gases.
Coway’s specialized air-matching filter technology allows customers to choose the best fit for them among the Pet Filter, the Allergen Filter — certified by the British Allergy Foundation for its outstanding allergen removal performance — the Fine Dust Filter and the Dual Deodorization Filter. Filters can be interchanged depending on seasonal or household changes.
The SquareFit is equipped with real-time pollution monitoring that projects air quality with four colors, and automatically adjusts airflow based on the level while offering a range of other convenient features such as the more-efficient Eco Mode and the quieter Sleep Mode.
The purifier was designed with hygiene in mind. The upper part housing the air outlet contains anti-static materials to minimize dust accumulation, while the outlet itself is designed for easy removal and cleaning.
The unit is also slimmer. The 38-square-meter model is some 24 percent smaller than its predecessor while increasing its range of coverage by 15 percent. The 82-square-meter model is 19 percent smaller than the previous one while maintaining its range.
Both models are available in four colors: beige, pure white, sage green, and pebble gray—allowing customers to choose according to their interior style and personal preference.
A Coway representative said, “The SquareFit Air Purifier features Coway’s exclusive Air-Matching Filter technology, providing personalized air purification solutions tailored to various living environments and lifestyle patterns. We will continue to carefully analyze our customers’ lifestyles and consistently launch products optimized for both space and personal preference, aiming to lead the premium air purifier market.”
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
