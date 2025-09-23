With ‘Maxim House’ pop-up, Dongsuh brews up history
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:41
Pop-up stores combining local culture and brands to create new experiences have been in the spotlight, and Dongsuh Foods is getting back in the mix with a unique Maxim experience that blends the past and present in a modern space, the “Maxim House,” in the historic city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
The pop-up, the latest in the company’s continual experiences that started with “Mocha Dabang” in 2015, will be open from Aug. 28 to Sept. 26 with a theme of “happiness, come this way.” The hanok (traditional Korean house) space highlights the harmony of traditional ambiance and modern sensibility, offering visitors traditional Korean hospitality with Maxim coffee and a variety of experiences.
Passing through the entrance, “Hwandaemun,” visitors arrive at “Eseosoo,” an information center providing brochures and Maxim samples. The “Delicious” sampling area has a variety of coffees including Maxim’s signature mix as well as the Mocha Gold Cinnamon Latte, White Gold Mugwort Latte, Pumpkin Daldang, Maxim Oreung, Color-bronze Jeogori and unique items such as Hwarobul Brewing Coffee.
In the experience zone, “Happy Hadang,” visitors can make their own souvenirs such as mugs, keychains, traditional art fans and bookmarks. There is also a hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) selfie zone. In the “Gabaetteul” outdoor area, visitors can play the traditional game “yutnori” with pieces shaped like coffee mix sticks along with mini-games such as “Defeat the Merchant” to win Maxim products.
With “Maxim Yidang,” visitors can explore the story of the brand and the history of coffee in Korea, and purchase a special Maxim hanok package and other merchandise.
DongSuh Foods has been introducing pop-up stores with differentiated concepts to engage more closely with consumers. Starting with “Mocha Dabang” in Jeju, the company expanded to the “Mocha Book Cafe” in Seong-su, southern Seoul, in 2016, the “Mocha Studio” in Busan’s Haeundae District in 2017, “Mocha Radio” in Map District, western Seoul in 2019 and “Maxim Alley” (2024) in Gunsan, North Jeolla, in 2024, collectively attracting 480,000 visitors.
“Maxim Alley” drew 120,000 visitors alone. The “alley” aspect was central to the pop-up, with five local shops on the street transforming into an immersive Maxim experience. At the “Mocha Post Office,” held in Jeonju Hanok Village in 2018, visitors could enjoy a cup of coffee while sending handwritten letters. “Mocha Radio,” which opened in Hapjeong, allowed visitors to request songs and share stories with the Mocha DJ. During its two-month run, it welcomed over 110,000 visitors.
“We are organizing a variety of events to share our brand message, ‘Happiness in a Cup of Coffee,’ with customers,” Dongsuh Foods’ marketing manager said, adding, “We hope you enjoy joyful moments of everyday life with Maxim coffee in the courtyard of the Maxim House.”
