HD Hyundai provides financial support to families of shipyard accident victims
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 11:01
KIM JU-YEON
HD Hyundai’s foundation has provided living expenses to families of workers killed in industrial accidents at its shipyards, Korea’s largest shipbuilder said on Tuesday.
The funds were delivered to the families at a ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ office in Dong District, Ulsan, on Tuesday.
A total of nine households will receive support, with monthly payments determined by the number of family members, for one year. The program will be reviewed annually to decide whether to extend the assistance, according to HD Hyundai.
The HD Hyundai Hope Foundation was launched in September 2024 as Korea’s first company-founded foundation dedicated to supporting bereaved families of shipyard accident victims.
“I deeply empathize with the pain of families who have lost loved ones in serious industrial accidents,” said Lee Ki-kwon, chairman of the foundation.
“We will continue to provide support so they do not lose hope despite economic hardship, and will remain attentive to their needs going forward,” he said.
BY KIM JU-YEON
