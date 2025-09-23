HYBE establishes fifth overseas headquarters in India
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 20:36
- YOON SO-YEON
K-pop powerhouse HYBE established its fifth overseas headquarters in India, accelerating its reach into the global music market.
HYBE India Entertainment Private Limited filed for formal registration in Mumbai this month, according to the Korean office on Tuesday. The new subsidiary will discover talented artists in the local entertainment scene and nurture them into global stars, according to HYBE.
"Mumbai, home to the Bollywood film industry as well as contemporary art and performing arts, is regarded as a cultural and entertainment hub and a strategic base for global music and content companies," HYBE said in a press release.
"With its mission, 'Where voices of India become global stories,' HYBE India will hold local auditions, establish a training system tailored to Indian culture and actively support the activities of existing HYBE Music Group artists in the Indian market."
Boasting a population of 1.46 billion, India has one of the largest music markets in the world. There are 185 million music streamers in the country, according to the Indian chamber of commerce, second only to the United States.
The popularity of K-pop is also on the rise in the local market, according to recent data.
