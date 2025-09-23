Hyundai opens 'playground' for car enthusiasts in Seoul
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 08:30
SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor opened a renovated Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul on Tuesday, transforming what had once leaned more toward a conventional showroom into an immersive space that blends car culture, history and design for car enthusiasts.
It marks the first major renovation since the studio's opening in 2014 in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with the space now feeling closer to a curated museum — or even a theme park — with each floor built around its own distinct concept.
The ground floor opens with the Vintage Collection, a room that feels more like a high-end collectors' boutique. Miniature cars, catalogs, emblems and other memorabilia, meticulously sourced from collectors around the globe, are on display. Among the standouts is a rare die-cast model of the Porsche 917, the car that secured Porsche's first-ever win at Le Mans.
Hyundai has also opened a so-called Auto Library, designed with Japan's Culture Convenience Club, the company behind the popular Tsutaya Bookstore chain, that features over 2,500 books and 500 curated automotive-related items. One highlight includes The Road Book, an annual British guidebook produced before the invention of navigation systems, offering detailed maps for travelers. All items at the library and the shop are purchasable.
“Targeting customers with a deep interest in automobiles, we’ve designed this as a ‘playground for car lovers’ — a place to experience everything from heritage and lifestyle to racing,” said Jung Taek-min, manager at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, during a press tour on Monday.
The third and fourth floors serve as vehicle exhibition zones where visitors can get an early look at Hyundai’s latest models. The fourth floor is dedicated to the company’s Ioniq EV dedicated brand, currently showcasing the Ioniq 5, 6, and 9. A unique wall display featuring 108 miniature die-cast models allows visitors to explore various exterior and interior color combinations available for each model.
On the third floor, a dedicated space for Hyundai’s high-performance N brand highlights the brand’s engineering efforts and key achievements. The floor also features Hyundai’s upcoming models and includes a consultation area for customers looking to inquire about or finalize purchases.
The top floor offers a members-only club lounge, providing Hyundai vehicle owners and registered club members a space to host gatherings, hold events or simply connect as a community.
