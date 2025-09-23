 Korea has great potential to lead in crypto and blockchain, say Trump's sons
Korea has great potential to lead in crypto and blockchain, say Trump's sons

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:34
Son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21. [AFP/YONHAP]

Son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Korea has great potential for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, driven by a rapidly growing ecosystem for digital assets, two sons of U.S. President Donald Trump said at a global blockchain event held Tuesday.
 
Donald Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric Trump, made such an assessment during the Korea Blockchain Week, which kicked off on Tuesday in western Seoul for a two-day run. The two joined the event virtually from the United States.
 

The two are co-founders of American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining company launched in March. The company went public earlier this month.
 
"I'm really aware of the legal and institutional framework for crypto that's being established there at a rapid pace," Eric Trump, the second son of President Trump, said in an opening address.
 
"This trajectory really makes it clear that Korea is poised to establish itself, no different than America, as the undisputed leader in the blockchain industry in Asia."
 
His brother, Donald Jr., reiterated such prospects, saying the country has "spectacular" potential for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, while adding that cryptocurrencies could provide an opportunity to "democratize finance," recalling his experience of being "de-banked" for what he claimed were political reasons.
 
"We realized, if we could be shut off, anyone could be shut off," he said. "I think the opportunity is so incredible to prevent those kinds of things and to truly democratize finance."
 
He added that the transparent and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies could help fix legacy finance, which he described as "broken" and a "Ponzi scheme."
 
"The democratization of finance is something that has been lacking for so long," he said. "I think the future looks very bright."

Yonhap
tags crypto blockchain Donald Trump

