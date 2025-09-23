 LIG Nex1 signs teaming agreement with Airbus DS for integrated air defense system
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LIG Nex1 signs teaming agreement with Airbus DS for integrated air defense system

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:16
Officials of LIG Nex1 Co. and Airbus DS Germany pose for a photo at a teaming agreement signing ceremony in Pangyo, Gyeonggi on Sept. 22. [YONHAP]

Officials of LIG Nex1 Co. and Airbus DS Germany pose for a photo at a teaming agreement signing ceremony in Pangyo, Gyeonggi on Sept. 22. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's LIG Nex1 Co. said Tuesday it has signed a teaming agreement with Airbus Defense and Space (DS) to collaborate in the field of integrated air defense systems.
 
The agreement was signed Monday at LIG Nex1's office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, by Park Tae-sik, head of the Korean firm's missile systems division, and Harald Mannheim, head of Airbus DS Germany.
 

Related Article

 
A teaming agreement defines how partnering companies will cooperate on specific projects, often used to guide future joint development and export projects.
 
It follows a cooperation deal signed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in 2023 and is intended to broaden their joint work on air defense systems, as well as export projects in overseas markets, such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the Korean firm.
 
LIG Nex1 said it is the only Korean defense company with system integration experience across the full spectrum of guided surface-to-air missiles, from the Cheongung system to the long-range L-SAM system.
 
"With growing threats from drones, ballistic missiles and long-range rockets, the need for multilayered, network-based integrated air defense is greater than ever," an LIG Nex1 official said. "Through this partnership, we expect to advance South Korea's integrated air defense capabilities, and expand into new projects and overseas markets."

Yonhap
tags LIG LIG Nex1 Co Airbus Defense and Space

More in Industry

Korea has great potential to lead in crypto and blockchain, say Trump's sons

LIG Nex1 signs teaming agreement with Airbus DS for integrated air defense system

Arirang 7 satellite departs for South America ahead of launch

Science ministry urges all-out efforts to bolster corporate cybersecurity

Korea, OECD co-host forum on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises

Related Stories

LIG Nex1 disqualified from Romania’s air defense bid over paperwork error

LIG-Nex1 close to winning tender for Close-In Weapons System-II

LIG Nex1 launches booth at Philippines' ADAS defense expo

LIG Nex1 and Postech sign an MOU on defense tech

LIG Nex1 takes the latest in electronic warfare to the skies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)