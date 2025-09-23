LIG Nex1 signs teaming agreement with Airbus DS for integrated air defense system

Korea's LIG Nex1 Co. said Tuesday it has signed a teaming agreement with Airbus Defense and Space (DS) to collaborate in the field of integrated air defense systems.The agreement was signed Monday at LIG Nex1's office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi, by Park Tae-sik, head of the Korean firm's missile systems division, and Harald Mannheim, head of Airbus DS Germany.A teaming agreement defines how partnering companies will cooperate on specific projects, often used to guide future joint development and export projects.It follows a cooperation deal signed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in 2023 and is intended to broaden their joint work on air defense systems, as well as export projects in overseas markets, such as the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the Korean firm.LIG Nex1 said it is the only Korean defense company with system integration experience across the full spectrum of guided surface-to-air missiles, from the Cheongung system to the long-range L-SAM system."With growing threats from drones, ballistic missiles and long-range rockets, the need for multilayered, network-based integrated air defense is greater than ever," an LIG Nex1 official said. "Through this partnership, we expect to advance South Korea's integrated air defense capabilities, and expand into new projects and overseas markets."Yonhap