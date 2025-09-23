 Korea, OECD co-host forum on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 11:19 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 12:14
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun Cheol presides over a policy meeting on restructuring in the petrochemical industry at Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul on Aug. 17. [YONHAP]

Korea co-hosted an international forum on the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris this week, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday.
 
The third Korea-OECD Seminar on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises took place Monday to discuss the role of public institutions amid the rapid growth of the AI economy and climate change, according to the Finance Ministry.
 

The seminar also covered discussions on ways to promote the use of digital technologies by state-owned enterprises to increase their management efficiency.
 
Regarding the response to climate change, Seoul shared its plan to devise a guideline on environment, social and governance for state-owned enterprises, according to the ministry.

