SK Broadband marks 28th anniversary with CEO-employee trail cleanup
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 17:05
SK Broadband marked its 28th anniversary with CEO Park Jin-hyo and employees joining a volunteer cleanup along the Mount Gaewoong Trail in Guro District, western Seoul, the company announced on Tuesday.
CEO Park and employees on Tuesday worked in teams of three to collect leaves and trash along the trail, aiming to create a cleaner environment for visitors to Mount Gaewoong.
“We plan to continue anniversary volunteer programs so they generate greater social value and have a positive impact on customers and the community,” the company said.
SK Broadband also highlighted ongoing efforts in environmentally friendly management, including the introduction of hybrid cooling systems at data centers and low-carbon certification for its Smart3 set-top box, an Android-based IPTV receiver developed by SK Broadband for its B TV service, allowing users to stream television and digital content through HDMI or wireless connections.
The company also organizes the Blossom Youth Music Festival, which aims to discover and nurture young talent.
