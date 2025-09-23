Arirang 7 satellite departs for South America ahead of launch
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 15:12
The Korea AeroSpace Administration and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said Tuesday that the Arirang 7 satellite departed for South America to begin launch preparations in November.
The satellite, equipped with a sub-meter-class, ultra-high-resolution electro-optical camera, was transported from KARI’s headquarters in Daejeon to Incheon International Airport aboard a dedicated AN-124 cargo aircraft operated by Antonov Airlines. It is scheduled to arrive on Thursday at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.
Throughout the journey, Arirang 7 is being transported in a specially designed container developed by KARI to maintain a vibration-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled environment for the satellite.
A final review meeting for the transportation of Arirang 7 was completed on July 23. Once in Kourou, the satellite will undergo final checks, fuel loading and integration with the launch vehicle.
The satellite is scheduled to launch in late November aboard Arianespace’s Vega-C rocket. The four-stage Vega-C uses solid fuel for its first three stages and liquid fuel for the fourth. It is capable of carrying payloads of up to 2.3 tons into a 700-kilometer (435-mile) orbit.
Following its launch, the satellite will undergo initial operations before beginning to deliver high-resolution Earth observation images in the first half of next year.
"Through the Arirang 7 satellite, we expect to obtain higher-resolution imagery more promptly than before, which will greatly contribute to both public and private applications including disaster response, terrain and ocean monitoring and environmental and land management," said Kim Jin-hee, director of the satellite division at the Korea AeroSpace Administration.
