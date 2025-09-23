YouTuber ITSub halts sales of iPhone 17 case amid product quality issues
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:27
Popular IT YouTuber ITSub suspended sales of an iPhone 17 case he developed after facing a wave of complaints about product quality.
“There was an early quality control issue with the iPhone 17 skin case I made, so I immediately halted sales,” said the YouTuber in a video uploaded to his secondary YouTube channel “UPSub."
"When we made the first generation of the Getri case, it was well received, so I thought we could produce a second generation with a bit more effort — but serious shortcomings were revealed in quality control.”
Getri is the IT lifestyle brand run by odd.nt, a company founded by the YouTuber. The brand recently released a “Flat iPhone 17 Clear Magnetic Case” specifically designed for Apple’s new iPhone 17, priced at 28,000 won ($20).
Buyers soon voiced a range of complaints: “The MagSafe magnet fell off in less than three days of use,” “There are visible scratches on the brand-new product,” “The case is so tight it could injure your hand when removing it,” “The power button rattles” and “The finish is sloppy.”
As the backlash grew, Hwang acknowledged the defects and issued an apology. “We confirmed issues such as the detachment of the MagSafe magnet and the shipping of scratched products,” he said. “Regardless of whether there was a defect, we will send out improved cases to confirmed buyers, along with an additional 10,000 won in Naver Pay points as compensation.”
“As someone who purchases a lot of products myself, I believe that while defects can happen with any manufacturer, the way they handle them matters just as much,” he said. “I apologize for the trouble caused by my oversight. I will take full responsibility and follow through with the compensation plan.”
Getri also posted a notice on its website: “Due to insufficient quality control, some products were affected. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” adding that sales will resume once the initial quality issues are resolved.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
