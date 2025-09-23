Over 25 million units of Cookie Run trading card game to head to North America
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 12:03
- YOON SO-YEON
Over 25 million units of the Cookie Run Braverse trading card game are set to be shipped to the North American market, the famed Cookie Run franchise developer Devsisters said Tuesday.
The Cookie Run Braverse trading card game was launched in the United States and Canadian markets in July. It sold out all its initial shipments after launching, with 10 million more cards set to be shipped by October, according to Devsisters.
The Cookie Run Braverse, listed on The Toy Insider's Top Holiday Toys list, is based on the popular Cookie Run mobile game franchise and allows players to engage in games based on the different skills and combinations assigned to each card.
The cards will also begin online sales through Amazon for players in Europe and the South American markets. A new booster pack named the Age of Heroes and Kingdoms will go on sale starting Oct. 10.
Launched in 2013, the Cookie Run mobile game is one of the most popular mobile games in Korea. It launched the global version, Line Cookie Run, as well as spinoffs such as Cookie Run: Oven Break and Cookie Run: Kingdom.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
