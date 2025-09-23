Korea must not remain a bystander on the North Korean nuclear issue (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung described a freeze on North Korea’s nuclear program as “a kind of provisional emergency measure” and “a feasible, realistic alternative” in a recent interview with the BBC. He reiterated the three-step roadmap for denuclearization — freeze, reduction, dismantlement — that he first outlined to Japanese media last month. Lee is expected to emphasize the same approach in his keynote speech to the 80th United Nations General Assembly early on Wednesday.Halting Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear capabilities is indeed urgent. North Korea already possesses the three key components of a nuclear arsenal: fissile material such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium, triggering devices and intercontinental ballistic missiles. It appears poised to begin mass production of warheads. In that context, Lee’s idea of gaining time through a freeze carries some logic.Yet a freeze without inspections and verification risks signaling de facto acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear state. That would strain U.S.-South Korea cooperation and complicate diplomacy. While Seoul is constrained to conventional weapons, Pyongyang could pursue a “nuclear slave strategy,” attempting to coerce Korea through threats. Chairman Kim Jong-un underscored the danger when he warned at the Supreme People’s Assembly that if North Korea activated its “second mission” of nuclear retaliation, military organizations and infrastructure in South Korea and allied countries could be annihilated instantly. The government must plan militarily on the assumption that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons, while maintaining diplomacy focused on eventual denuclearization.Kim also said he holds “good memories” of President Donald Trump and that he saw no reason to avoid talks with Washington if he abandoned the “obsession with denuclearization.” Trump, at the Aug. 25 summit, stated that he hoped to meet Kim later this year. Seoul must be wary of a scenario in which Washington and Pyongyang negotiate without Seoul’s participation.Lee told the BBC that if Trump and Kim agreed to freeze production rather than remove weapons, South Korea could accept it. But Seoul cannot remain a bystander. The “emergency measure” of a freeze cannot become the final goal. A detailed roadmap from freeze to reduction and dismantlement must be prepared, and Korea, as a direct stakeholder, must not be excluded. Strong U.S.-South Korea coordination is essential.As president of the UN Security Council this month, South Korea should amplify its voice in New York and use next month’s APEC summit in Gyeongju to push forward efforts on the North Korean nuclear issue.이재명 대통령이 영국 BBC와의 인터뷰에서 북핵 동결을 “일종의 잠정적 응급조치”이자 “실행 가능하고 현실적인 대안”으로 언급했다. 자신이 지난달 일본 언론에 처음 제시한 ‘동결→축소→폐기’라는 3단계 북한 비핵화 방안을 다시 꺼낸 것이다. 이 대통령은 우리 시간으로 내일(24일) 새벽 80차 유엔 총회 기조연설에서도 같은 구상을 강조할 가능성이 크다.이 대통령의 설명대로 고도화하는 북한의 핵 개발을 일단 멈추는 것은 절박한 과제다. 북한은 핵탄두 제조에 필요한 핵물질(고농축 우라늄, 플루토늄)과 기폭 장치, 대륙간탄도미사일까지 핵무기의 3요소를 확보한 상태다. 당장 핵탄두 대량 생산에 돌입할 태세다. 이런 북한의 핵 능력을 현재 수준에서 묶어둘 현실적 필요성이 있다는 점에서 ‘동결’을 통한 시간 벌기라는 대통령의 구상은 일리가 없지 않다.그러나 사찰·검증 없는 동결은 북한을 핵보유국으로 인정하는 듯한 인상을 줄 위험이 있다. 그럴 경우 한·미 공조는 흔들리고, 북핵 외교는 꼬일 수밖에 없다. 핵 개발이 막혀 있는 한국은 재래식 무기로 북한을 상대해야 하는 반면, 북한은 핵 위협으로 한국을 길들이려는 ‘핵 노예 전략’을 구사할 것이 뻔하다. 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 그제 최고인민회의에서 “제2의 사명(핵 보복)이 가동되면 한국과 주변 지역 그의 동맹국들의 군사조직 및 하부구조는 삽시에 붕괴될 것이고, 이는 곧 괴멸”이라고 언급한 것이 이를 방증한다. 정부는 군사적으로는 북한의 핵 보유를 가정하고 대비하되, 외교적으로는 북한의 비핵화라는 목표를 포기해서는 안 된다.김정은 위원장은 “트럼프 대통령에 대한 좋은 추억을 갖고 있다”면서 “비핵화 집념을 털어버린다면 미국과 마주 서지 못할 이유가 없다”고 했다. 트럼프 대통령은 8·25 정상회담 때 “올해 김정은을 만나고 싶다”고 했다. 우리로서는 미국과 북한이 한국을 배제한 채 핵 협상에 나서는 상황을 우려하지 않을 수 없다.이 대통령은 인터뷰에서 “트럼프 대통령과 김정은 국무위원장이 북한 핵무기 제거 대신 당분간 핵무기 생산을 동결하는 내용의 합의를 한다면 이를 수용할 수 있다”고 했다. 하지만 한국이 결코 관전자에 머무를 수는 없다. 무엇보다 이 대통령이 ‘응급조치’라고 표현한 ‘동결’이 최종 목표가 돼선 안 된다. 동결에서 축소, 폐기로 이어지는 로드맵을 지금부터 치밀하게 설계해야 한다. 특히 이 과정에서 북핵의 직접 당사자인 한국이 배제되는 일이 결코 있어서는 안 된다. 이럴 때일수록 한·미 공조가 절실하다. 정부는 유엔 안보리 의장국으로서 이번 유엔 총회에서 우리의 목소리를 강화하고, 다음 달 말 경주에서 열리는 APEC 정상회의를 활용해 북핵 문제 해결에 매진하기 바란다.