The humble origins of Nintendo (KOR)

On Sept. 23, 1889, in Kyoto, craftsman Fusajiro Yamauchi opened a small family workshop. He produced traditional Japanese playing cards known as. His cards, made with a thin layer of cement for durability, quickly became popular for their tactile feel. That marked the beginning of Nintendo, which would later capture the imagination of people worldwide.Yamauchi had no sons. He arranged for a son-in-law to take over the business, but the man abandoned the family, leaving only a son behind. In 1949, that grandson, 21-year-old Hiroshi Yamauchi, inherited the company.Hiroshi experimented with ventures far removed from card making, including a taxi business, instant foods and even a chain of love hotels. Each failed. He then resolved to return to what he considered the essence of the business — creating products that brought joy, especially to children. To spark new ideas, he held an in-house contest. One winning concept came from Gunpei Yokoi, who had been hired for factory maintenance. Promoted to lead research and development, Yokoi created the “Ultra Hand,” a toy that became a commercial success.Another young recruit, Shigeru Miyamoto, entered the company under modest circumstances. Initially assigned routine tasks, he caught Yamauchi’s attention with his creative potential. With the president’s backing, Miyamoto went on to design games such as “Donkey Kong” and the “Super Mario” series, reshaping the industry. Through such bold decisions, Nintendo survived repeated challenges and grew into one of the world’s most influential gaming companies.More than 130 years later, Nintendo remains both innovative and deeply tied to Japanese culture. Its global success highlights how a company can preserve its core mission while adapting to new eras. By recognizing and fostering the talent of its employees, the firm has sustained creativity across generations.Nintendo’s trajectory offers lessons beyond Japan. The company’s leadership stayed true to its founding spirit of delighting people while refusing to stagnate. For Korea’s cultural industries seeking lasting global reach, Nintendo stands as a case study in balancing tradition, innovation and leadership that empowers talent.1889년 9월 23일 일본 교토시. 공예가 야마우치 후사지로가 작은 가내수공업장을 열었다. 일본의 전통 화투 하나후다를 만들었는데, 얇게 시멘트를 발라 넣은 그의 화투는 손맛이 좋아 날개 돋친 듯이 팔렸다. 훗날 전 세계인의 마음을 사로잡게 될 거대 게임 기업 닌텐도의 시작이었다.야마우치 후사지로에게는 아들이 없었다. 데릴사위에게 가업을 승계하려 했지만, 뜻이 없던 사위는 아들만 낳아 놓고 잠적했다. 결국 1949년 당시 21살의 외손자 야마우치 히로시가 경영권을 이어받았다.운수업, 인스턴트 식품사업, 심지어 러브호텔까지 손을 댔지만, 실패를 거듭했던 야마우치 히로시는 ‘업의 본질’로 돌아가기로 결심했다. 사람들, 특히 아이들에게 즐거움을 주는 제품을 만들기로 한 것이다. 사내 공모전을 통해 아이디어를 모은 끝에, 젊은 사장은 공장 설비 유지 보수 인력으로 채용되었던 요코이 군페이를 연구개발팀 리더로 임명했고, 요코이 군페이는 ‘매직 핸드’라는 장난감을 출시하여 대박을 치는 것으로 보답했다.‘동키콩’ ‘슈퍼마리오’ 시리즈 등으로 잘 알려진 전설적인 게임 디자이너 미야모토 시게루(사진) 역시 그렇게 발탁된 인물이었다. 처음에는 그리 변변치 않은 업무나 맡는 평사원이었지만, 사장은 잠재력을 알아봤고, 그는 사장의 전폭적인 지원을 받으며 세상을 바꾸는 아이디어와 제품을 쏟아냈다. 그렇게 닌텐도는 여러 차례의 고비를 넘기며 세계 최고의 게임 회사로 군림하고 있다.130년이 넘은 회사지만 닌텐도는 여전히 혁신적이며, 일본 문화 세계 수출의 첨병 역할을 톡톡히 하고 있다. 업의 본질을 잃지 않으면서도 변화를 멈추지 않으며 직원의 역량을 십분 끌어냈던 탁월한 리더십 덕분일 것이다. K컬처의 장기적인 성공을 위해 우리 모두가 참고하고 배워야 할 모범 사례다.