KickFlip shows off new EP 'My First Flip' at showcase — in pictures

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week

BoyNextDoor to release 5th EP 'The Action' on Oct. 20

Ampers&One to hold first concert on Nov. 16

Related Stories

Ampers&One may be 'imperfect' but 'confident' with 'Loud & Proud' — in pictures

Ampers&One to kick off first North American tour in February

Ampers&One to release 3rd EP 'Loud & Proud' on Aug. 12

Ampers&One has 'One Question' to ask its fans with new EP

Ampers&One to drop new single on March 26