Ampers&One to hold first concert on Nov. 16
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 12:38
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Ampers&One is set to hold its first concert, titled “Fallen &ngel,” on Nov. 16, agency FNC Entertainment said Tuesday.
There will be two shows, each held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
The concert’s name references fallen angels.
Presales for tickets begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 on Weverse, while regular admission is from 8 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Ampers&One debuted in 2023. The septet, comprised of members Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah and Seungmo, has released songs such as “On and On” (2023), “Broken Heart” (2024) and “Kick Start.”
The band is set to open for the U.S. leg of boy band P1Harmony’s world tour “P1ustage H: Most Wanted,” beginning Saturday.
