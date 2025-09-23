BTS concert film exhibition opens in Seoul this fall
An immersive exhibition celebrating BTS’s concert films will take over two venues in Seoul this fall, offering interactive experiences tied to the group’s live performances.
Content solutions company Creative MUT will host this exhibition, tied to the group's large-scale concert film screening project "BTS Movie Weeks" from Tuesday to Oct. 21 at Megabox COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
The in-person exhibition is being held in conjunction with the screening of four BTS concert films, offering fans a new way to relive the group's live performances.
The exhibition will feature several themed zones, including a Welcome Zone, ARMY Bomb Zone, Poster Photo Zone and Mingling Zone.
In the Welcome Zone, visitors can interact with a digital version of the event’s main poster using a “Proto Hologram” display. This experience allows fans to step into the poster for photo opportunities and create their own personalized video content using a digital customization feature.
The ARMY Bomb Zone includes a towering 2.3-meter (7.54-foot) replica of the group's iconic light stick, while the Poster Photo Zone showcases life-size reproductions of four distinct concert posters, each with its own visual concept.
The Mingling Zone features a Set List Wall displaying the songs performed in the screened concerts, along with stills and clips from the films, and a Message Wall where fans can leave messages for BTS.
Some elements of the Welcome and Mingling Zones will only be available from Tuesday to Oct. 5.
In addition, from Oct. 7 to 21, a separate pop-up version of the exhibition will be held at Tune, a content solutions platform on the sixth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. This space will offer a similar holographic poster experience and photo zone without requiring reservations.
