BTS member Suga returns to social media year after drunken scooter incident
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 20:41
BTS member Suga returned to social media with a new post, more than a year after he was embroiled in a drunk driving controversy.
On Monday, Suga uploaded several photos to his social media account, showing himself dressed in black while playing the guitar. The post contained only the photos, without any captions.
It was Suga’s first upload since Aug. 25, 2023, sparking intense interest among fans. The post, which included five photos, received 6 million likes within 20 hours.
In August last year, Suga was found by police in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, after falling from an electric scooter while intoxicated. His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.2227 percent, a level warranting license revocation. He received a summary order of a 15 million won ($11,000) fine.
At the time, Suga posted a handwritten apology, writing, “My reckless behavior has caused pain to everyone who supports me. I will reflect and live with remorse, making sure never to repeat such wrongdoing.”
Suga began alternative service as a social service agent in September 2023 and was discharged in June this year. Shortly after his discharge, he donated 5 billion won to Yonsei Severance Hospital to establish the Min Yoon-gi Center for autistic children, which will support treatment and social independence for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder. The hospital’s YouTube channel also showed him volunteering with children in person.
Suga is reportedly participating in work on BTS’s next album, which is set for release early next year.
