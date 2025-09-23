 BoyNextDoor to release 5th EP 'The Action' on Oct. 20
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:30
A scene from the trailer film for BoyNextDoor's fifth EP ″The Action″ [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band BoyNextDoor will release its fifth EP "The Action" on Oct. 20, the band's agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
A trailer video was released on Monday night, showing the members of BoyNextDoor as staff of a film production crew called "Team The Action." The hoodies the members are wearing in the video are the same as the ones they wore at the airport on their way to Lollapalooza Chicago last month.
 

"The theme of a film production crew within the trailer video and BoyNextDoor's real-life activities intertwine, giving a fresh touch of fun for fans," said KOZ Entertainment in a press release.
 
"The phrase on the hoodies and the new album 'The Action' will also be shown through the promotions that will come in the near days." 
 
The new album comes five months after the band's previous album, "No Genre," was released in May. BoyNextDoor sold over a million copies of "No Genre." 
 
BoyNextDoor debuted in 2023 with single “Who!” The sextet, comprised of Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, has released songs like “But I Like You” (2023), “Earth, Wind & Fire” (2024) and “If I Say, I Love You.” 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BoyNextDoor KOZ Entertainment album

