 'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:13 Updated: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:44
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from ″KPop Demon Hunters.″ (Netflix via AP)

"Golden," a track from the animated U.S. film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth week.
 
Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week, marking its sixth week at the top.
 

The song debuted at No. 81 in July and has stayed on the chart for 13 straight weeks. It has held the No. 1 spot for the past five weeks.
 
"'Golden' is the sole longest-leading hit by an animated group in the Hot 100's 67-year history," Billboard said.
 
The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
 
"Golden" earned 32.1 million streams, down 5 percent; 30.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 16 percent; and 7,000 copies sold, down 6 percent, in the United States from Sept. 12-18.
 
In addition to "Golden," three more songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack secured top 10 positions. "Soda Pop" claimed the No. 5 spot, "Your Idol" followed at No. 6 and "How It's Done" ranked No. 10.
 

Yonhap
