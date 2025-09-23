 SHINee's Onew to release second solo Japanese EP in October
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Onew to release second solo Japanese EP in October

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:12
Singer Onew of boy band SHINee's second Japanese EP ″Saku″ set for release on Oct. 1 [GRIFFIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Onew of boy band SHINee's second Japanese EP ″Saku″ set for release on Oct. 1 [GRIFFIN ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Onew of boy band SHINee will release his second Japanese solo EP "Saku" on Oct. 1, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The word "Saku" comes from the Japanese word "to bloom," and will carry five tracks inspired by the idea of flowers blooming: the lead track, "Hanano Yoni," "Kimi=Hana," "Lily," "Beautiful Snowdrop" and "Cause I believe in your love."
 
Each song will unveil a story related to flowers to form a beautiful bouquet of flowers altogether, according to the agency.
 
Onew, a member of the popular boy band SHINee, has been pursuing his solo career ever since his first solo EP "Voice" was released in December 2018.
 
He recently released his second full-length album in Korea, "Percent," in July.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Onew SHINee Griffin Entertainment

More in K-pop

SHINee's Onew to release second solo Japanese EP in October

BTS concert film exhibition opens in Seoul this fall

Thai idol Nunew Chawarin to make his Korean debut

Ampers&One to hold first concert on Nov. 16

BoyNextDoor to release 5th EP 'The Action' on Oct. 20

Related Stories

Onew to release fourth EP 'Connection' on Jan. 6

SHINee's Onew signs with newly-created Griffin Entertainment

Going with the 'Flow': SHINee's Onew embraces life's changes in new solo album

SHINee's Onew to drop solo EP next month

SHINee’s Onew introduces second full-length album 'Percent' ahead of solo tour — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)