SHINee's Onew to release second solo Japanese EP in October
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:12
YOON SO-YEON
The word "Saku" comes from the Japanese word "to bloom," and will carry five tracks inspired by the idea of flowers blooming: the lead track, "Hanano Yoni," "Kimi=Hana," "Lily," "Beautiful Snowdrop" and "Cause I believe in your love."
Each song will unveil a story related to flowers to form a beautiful bouquet of flowers altogether, according to the agency.
Onew, a member of the popular boy band SHINee, has been pursuing his solo career ever since his first solo EP "Voice" was released in December 2018.
He recently released his second full-length album in Korea, "Percent," in July.
BY YOON SO-YEON
