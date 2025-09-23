 Singer Kang Daniel's belongings stolen in San Jose
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 20:37
Singer Kang Daniel's Instagram Story uploaded on Sept. 23 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Kang Daniel's belongings were stolen in San Jose during his U.S. world tour.
 
"All our stuff got stolen," Kang said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. "They took everything — costumes, hair and makeup supplies, even the MD goods."
 

Kang, however, still kept a positive attitude.
 
"But let's still have a fun show, lol. I'm okay," wrote the singer.
 
The incident occurred on Monday, when burglars broke into a staff vehicle after Kang's performance in Los Angeles, according to a Maeil Business Newspaper report.
 
The staff bought new supplies at a nearby shopping mall, according to the report.
 
Kang began the U.S. leg of his world tour with performances in 12 cities, including Washington, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. He will continue the tour with performances in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
