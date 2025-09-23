 Thai idol Nunew Chawarin to make his Korean debut
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 14:03
Thai actor and singer Nunew Chawarin [DOMUNDI]

Thai actor and singer Nunew Chawarin is set to make his Korean debut with the single “Leave Me With Your Love” on Sept. 30, his agency Domundi said Tuesday.
 
Nunew will also hold a fan showcase event in Seoul on Oct. 1. Tickets are available on Interpark and Yes24.
 

“Leave Me With Your Love” was produced by El Capitxn, who has written and composed songs for BTS, ZeroBaseOne, Enhypen, STAYC and Tomorrow X Together.
 
Nunew, nicknamed “Son of the nation” and “Pearl of Asia,” is known for his roles in the television series “Cutie Pie” (2022), “Cutie Pie 2 You” (2023) and “The Next Prince” (2025). He has also released songs such as “Anything” (2023), “Unforgettable” (2024), “Your Season” (2024), “First Date at Shibuya” (2024) and “Forever” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags nunew chawarin debut thai

