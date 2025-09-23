Japan group's new mountain song "so similar" to Korean singer’s '90s classic

Korea encourages cultural participation with second round of voucher benefits through December

"Parasite" composer Jung Jae-il creates his first stand-alone orchestral piece

Related Stories

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's new CEO sets sights on raising its international status

Conductor Chin Sol hopes to become 'a figure this world has never seen'

Hiddink appointed ambassador of Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

From Big Bang's Taeyang to Mozart and musicals, there's something for everyone

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra appoints van Zweden as music director