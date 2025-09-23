Environmental activist apologizes for packaging criticism
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 10:16
Belgian-born TV personality and environmental activist Julian Quintart apologized to a cola cafe he previously criticized for excessive packaging.
On Monday, Julian wrote on social media that he regretted how the situation unfolded, saying, “It ended up looking like I was attacking a specific store,” and clarifying that it was not his intention. He added that he never thought poorly of the cafe, praising both the beverage and branding. He also apologized for causing distress to the cafe owner, acknowledging the challenges faced by sole proprietors.
"I understand the intention behind using double cups — to prevent thin ice from melting quickly — but using a third layer, a holder over the double cup, may be a design choice. In reality, environmental concerns are often ignored for convenience and aesthetics," he said.
“I hope for a cleaner world for everyone,” he said while listing the environmental efforts he is currently involved in. He also reminded the public that the recycling rate of disposable cups in Korea is only 5 percent.
Recognizing the sensitivity of the issue, Julian said he would handle such matters more carefully in the future. He also mentioned he had suggested a way to make amends to the cafe owner and would share the outcome of those discussions later on.
The controversy began when Julian uploaded a photo of a cola cafe’s packaging on social media, writing, “Wait, is this a triple cup now, not even a double? Why are we doing this? It’s excessive packaging on top of excessive packaging. I’m sure this isn't the only store. Can’t those running these places reconsider just once more?”
A netizen identifying as the cafe owner responded that the triple layering was intended to keep ice from melting during summer, but the post had triggered a flood of negative comments. The owner, a self-employed small business operator, pleaded for the post to be taken down. Others pointed out that the image Julian posted was not his own, and was taken without permission. Julian subsequently deleted the post.
Julian has shown consistent interest in environmental issues. He received a ministerial citation from the Ministry of Environment this year for his efforts toward carbon neutrality, and won the Excellence Award in the Citizen Category at the Korea Green and Climate Award in 2023. He also serves as a goodwill ambassador for Climate Action at the European Union.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
