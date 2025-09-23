JCS chief nominee says Korea-U.S. joint drills should proceed 'normally'

The nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday that joint military drills between South Korea and the United States should proceed "normally" to ensure their combined readiness posture.Air Force Gen. Jin Yong-sung made the remarks as Seoul and Washington have pushed back some field training tied to this year's annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise as part of efforts to mend frayed ties with North Korea."I believe the South Korea-U.S. joint drills should take place normally to maintain a steadfast combined readiness posture," Jin said in a written response submitted to a minor opposition party lawmaker for his confirmation hearing.The North has long denounced the allies' joint exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion against it.On the North's latest intercontinental ballistic missile under development, Jin noted North Korea has yet to attain the re-entry atmospheric technology to ensure the survival of its warhead."I think North Korea is maintaining a status where it's ready to conduct nuclear tests at any time upon a decision by [leader] Kim Jong-un," Jin said, while vowing to continue to strengthen Seoul's three-axis deterrence system to counter North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.Jin, who was tapped as the top military officer earlier this month, is subject to a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, slated for Wednesday, before President Lee Jae Myung formally appoints him.Yonhap