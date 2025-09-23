President Lee criticizes 'submissive mindset' of people who believe Korea needs foreign troops

Rubio says trilateral ties with Korea, Japan 'critical' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

JCS chief nominee says Korea-U.S. joint drills should proceed 'normally'

KF-16 fighter jet skids off runway at Air Force base

Hot for the bot

Related Stories

U.S. has no 'current' plans to permanently deploy F-35 fighters to Korea, U.S. Air Force says

Korean Air Force's pilot-only target coordination system may be behind accidental village bombing

KF-21 fighter jet defies doubters and takes to the skies

Korean Air Force grounds KF-16 fleet after accident at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska

Korea's KF-21 fighter jet successfully completes first flight test