KF-16 fighter jet skids off runway at Air Force base
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 18:47
A KF-16 fighter jet skidded off the runway during takeoff at an Air Force base in Chungju, North Chungcheong at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The pilot is unharmed, and we are checking the extent of the aircraft’s damage,” the Air Force said.
The Air Force formed an investigation team to look into the cause of the incident. The KF-16, a Korean variant of the F-16, is one of the Air Force’s mainstay fighter jets.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
