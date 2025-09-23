Rubio says trilateral ties with Korea, Japan 'critical' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the trilateral relationship between South Korea, the United States and Japan is "critical" for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as he met trilaterally with his counterparts from the Asian allies in New York.Rubio made the remarks in a social media post following the three-way talks with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly."Our trilateral partnership is critical to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to advancing economic and security cooperation," the secretary wrote on X.The trilateral talks came as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have deepened cooperation in the midst of North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats and China's growing assertiveness.Yonhap