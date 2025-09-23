 Rubio says trilateral ties with Korea, Japan 'critical' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
Rubio says trilateral ties with Korea, Japan 'critical' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 11:06
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, left and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, left and Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the trilateral relationship between South Korea, the United States and Japan is "critical" for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, as he met trilaterally with his counterparts from the Asian allies in New York.
 
Rubio made the remarks in a social media post following the three-way talks with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.
 

"Our trilateral partnership is critical to promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to advancing economic and security cooperation," the secretary wrote on X.
 
The trilateral talks came as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo have deepened cooperation in the midst of North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats and China's growing assertiveness.

Yonhap
tags Marco Rubio Trilateral relationship South Korea Indo-Pacific Japan

President Lee criticizes 'submissive mindset' of people who believe Korea needs foreign troops

Defense Ministry mulling review of deaths of service members

Illegal Chinese vessels on the rise in the Yellow Sea, Korea Coast Guard ups patrol

Korea, U.S. to hold senior-level KIDD defense talks in Seoul next week: Sources

