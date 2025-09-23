인천, 참전용사·해군 추모 행사로 희생을 기억
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 09:39
Incheon marks 75 years since pivotal landing with veterans and naval tribute
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
At the edge of Incheon's inner harbor, beneath sunny skies and the hum of helicopters, veterans and dignitaries gathered on Monday to mark an event that once seemed improbable: the amphibious landing that turned the tide of the Korean War.
hum: 웅웅거리다
improbable: 불가능한
amphibious landing: 상륙작전
인천 내항 끝자락, 맑게 갠 하늘 아래 헬리콥터 소리가 울려 퍼지는 가운데, 참전용사와 주요 인사들이 월요일(9월 15일) 한자리에 모였다. 한때 불가능해 보였던, 그러나 결국 한국전쟁의 전세를 뒤바꾼 인천상륙작전을 기리기 위해서다.
Seventy-five years ago to the day, United Nations Command (UNC) forces under Gen. Douglas MacArthur executed Operation Chromite, a high-risk assault on Incheon’s treacherous tidal flats. The daring counteroffensive, involving 75,000 troops and more than 260 warships, cut the invading North Korean army’s supply lines and led to the recapture of Seoul within weeks. It was a decisive maneuver that transformed the course of the conflict and cemented Incheon’s place in military history.
tidal flat: 갯벌
supply line: 보급로
recapture: 탈환하다
cement: 각인하다, 접합하다
75년 전 이날 더글러스 맥아더 장군이 지휘한 유엔군은 인천의 험난한 갯벌에서 고위험 상륙작전인 크로마이트 작전을 감행했다. 7만5000 병력과 260여 척의 함정이 투입된 이 대담한 반격은 침투한 북한군의 보급로를 차단하고, 불과 몇 주 만에 서울을 탈환하는 성과로 이어졌다. 전쟁의 흐름을 바꾼 이 결정적 작전으로 인천은 군사사에 길이 남게 됐다.
Attendees at Monday’s commemoration included more than 20 South Korean veterans, two surviving foreign veterans of the war, descendants of UNC soldiers and military attaches from several of the 22 nations that contributed forces to the conflict. In all, more than two million foreign troops and medical personnel served during the three-year war that left the peninsula divided along a heavily fortified border that remains today.
descendant: 후손
fortified border: 군사분계선
이날 열린 기념식에는 한국전쟁 참전 한국인 용사 20여 명과 생존 외국인 참전용사 2명, 유엔군 장병의 후손들, 그리고 22개 참전국 가운데 일부 국가의 무관들이 함께했다. 3년에 걸친 전쟁 동안 200만 명이 넘는 외국군과 의료 인력이 참전했으며, 그 결과 한반도는 오늘날까지 이어지는 철저히 요새화된 분단선을 사이에 두고 나뉘게 됐다.
In his speech at the ceremony, UNC Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson said modern South Korea itself stood as the landing’s most enduring monument. “The South Korea that we see today — strong, prosperous and democratic — is living proof of what can be accomplished when allies and partners stand together,” he said. The legacy of Incheon, he added, was “not only one of victory, but also of unity, sacrifice and enduring partnership.”
enduring: 견뎌낸, 남아있는
monument: 기념비
자비에 브런슨 유엔군사령관은 기념식 연설에서 오늘의 대한민국 자체가 인천상륙작전의 가장 오래 남은 기념비라고 말했다. 그는 “오늘 우리가 보고 있는 강하고 번영하고 민주적인 한국은 동맹과 파트너가 함께할 때 무엇을 이룰 수 있는 것을 보여주는 살아 있는 증거”라고 말했다. 이어 인천의 유산은 “승리뿐 아니라 연대, 희생, 그리고 지속적인 동맹의 역사”라고 덧붙였다.
The ceremony concluded with a military reenactment of Operation Chromite, during which helicopters and amphibious vehicles maneuvered in the harbor before the watching crowd. The spectacle recalled the drama of 1950, when three UNC assault groups braved extreme tides, narrow channels and fortified positions to seize the port.
reenactment: 재현
seize: 장악하다
기념식은 인천상륙작전 재현으로 마무리됐다. 지켜보는 군중 앞에서 헬리콥터와 상륙 장갑차가 항만을 누볐다. 이 장관은 1950년을 떠올리게 했다. 당시 유엔군은 세 개의 상륙 부대를 투입해 거센 파도와 좁은 수로, 요새화 된 방어선을 뚫고 항구를 장악했다.
BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
