Powering up AI

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, left, and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, right, after signing a memorandum of understanding on an AI partnership in New York on Sept. 22. Their meeting focused on advancing Korea’s AI industry and energy transition, and they were joined by Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners, and Jim Yong Kim, former president of the World Bank Group.