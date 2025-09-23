Rain in the forecast for midweek, weekend nationwide
Published: 23 Sep. 2025, 16:24
Rain is forecast to continue across much of the country from midweek through the weekend, with some regions expected to see downpours of more than 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) per hour and cumulative rainfall of over 100 millimeters.
Most regions nationwide will see rain Wednesday and Thursday, with another round expected over the weekend, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to drop early next week, ushering in cooler autumn weather.
Rain will begin Wednesday morning in Jeju and along the southern coast, expanding to the Seoul metropolitan area and central regions later in the day. Showers will taper off gradually from Thursday morning and are expected to stop by late afternoon.
The downpour is being fueled by a stationary front formed by a low-pressure trough from the north colliding with warm, humid air from the South Sea.
Heavy rain of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour is forecast for the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong and the western parts of North Jeolla. The KMA warned that cumulative rainfall in these regions could exceed 100 millimeters, urging residents to take precautions.
Through Thursday, rainfall is expected to reach 30 to 80 millimeters in South Chungcheong’s west coast, North Jeolla and northwestern South Jeolla, with some areas exceeding 100 millimeters. The Seoul metropolitan area, inland Gangwon, inland South Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang will see 20 to 60 millimeters, North Gyeongsang 10 to 40 millimeters, Jeju Island 10 to 60 millimeters and Gangwon’s east coast 5 to 20 millimeters.
From Saturday afternoon, another low-pressure system is forecast to bring rain starting in South Chungcheong and the Jeolla region, which could spread nationwide on Sunday. The timing and distribution of rainfall may change depending on the system's track and development.
Daytime highs will hover around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), near seasonal averages, though morning lows will remain two to four degrees above average due to cloud cover and rain. Starting Monday, skies will clear under high pressure, but morning temperatures are expected to fall sharply, signaling the onset of chilly autumn weather.
Strong winds and high waves are also expected at sea. Gale advisories may be issued for the South Sea and waters off Jeju on Tuesday and Wednesday, and for the Yellow Sea on Wednesday. Authorities warned of possible coastal accidents.
The current rainfall is unrelated to Typhoon Ragasa and Typhoon Neoguri, the KMA added, noting that it stems from midlatitude pressure interactions rather than any direct or indirect influence from the storms.
